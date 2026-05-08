Tbilisi court jails opposition figures over 4 October protest

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A court in Tbilisi has sentenced organisers and participants of the 4 October 2025 protests to lengthy prison terms, in a case linked to an attempted storming of the presidential palace during municipal elections.

Seven-year prison sentences were handed down to members of the protest organising committee, including opera singer Paata Burchuladze; United National Movement members Murtaz Zodelava and Irakli Nadiradze; Strategy Aghmashenebeli representative Paata Manjgaladze; and former Deputy Chief of the Georgian Armed Forces General Staff Lasha Beridze, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former head of operational planning at the Interior Ministry’s special tasks department, was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison. He is currently abroad.

Separately, activists Tornike Mchedlishvili, Nika Gvencadze, Irakli Chkhvirkiya and Guri Zhvania each received five-year prison sentences.

The defendants were convicted under charges including “calls for the overthrow of state authority”, “organising group violence”, and “attempting to seize strategic facilities”, offences that carry a maximum sentence of up to nine years.

The case stems from a protest in central Tbilisi held alongside boycotted local elections, during which organisers called for a “peaceful revolution”. Authorities say some demonstrators moved from Rustaveli Avenue towards Atoneli Street and attempted to break into the presidential residence, prompting police to push them back. Clashes continued for several hours, with officials describing the events as an attempted coup. A total of 64 people were arrested in connection with the case.

During court hearings, the accused denied the charges and alleged the case was politically motivated.

In his final statement, Paata Manjgaladze said he was present at the protest “with the people” and acted to “prevent escalation”, not organise violence. He said the prosecution’s case lacked evidence and cited the public defender’s position as amicus curiae, which questioned aspects of the indictment.

“I would not want to ever see you in the role of Pilate — where everyone knows a person is innocent, yet he is still punished,” Manjgaladze told the judge. “Glory to God! Glory to Georgia!”

Paata Burchuladze also rejected the accusations, insisting the protest was an act of civic expression rather than an attempt to seize power. “Georgia will not give up,” he said.

The 71-year-old singer added in court: “Considering my age, it is fair to say these two respected prosecutors, through Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, have essentially handed you my obituary to sign.”

News.Az