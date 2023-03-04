Tbilisi to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian MPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary ties Samad Seyidov, deputy chairman of the committee Sevinj Fataliyeva, members Nigar Arpadarai and Nasib Mahamaliyev will pay a visit to Tbilisi on March 5-7 to attend a trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian parliaments’ committees for international relations, News.Az reports.

According to the Milli Majlis press and public relations department, the meeting will feature discussions on regional cooperation, development of inter-parliamentary relations and other topics.

The delegation’s itinerary also includes a number of meetings at the Parliament of Georgia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News.Az