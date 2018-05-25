Tbilisi’s Rose Revolution square, Mirhasan Vazirov st. renamed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) decided on May 25 to rename Mirhasan Vazirov street after ex-speaker (1918) of the Georgian parliament Nikoloz Chkheidze, APA’s Georgia bureau reported.

The Sakrebulo is expected to rename 14 more streets after figures, who played a major role in the establishment of the first Democratic Republic of Georgia.

Tbilisi Sakrebulo also initiated the renaming of Rose Revolution square into First Democratic Republic Square.

Opposition factions represented in Sakrebulo did not participate in the voting, protesting against renaming the square. They accused the government of violating Georgia's recent history.

