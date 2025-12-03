Tech issue impacts private airline's flights in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several flights of India's private airline "IndiGo" were adversely affected due to technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations, official sources confirmed on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Much chaos was reportedly witnessed at the international airport in the country's southern city of Hyderabad, even as flyers remained stranded for several hours. Similarly, many flights belonging to the private airline were either delayed or cancelled at the Bengaluru airport in the southern state of Karnataka.

Following the flights' delays and cancellations, the airline said in a statement that its teams were working diligently to normalise operations as soon as possible.

In a statement, a spokesman at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport stated that some IndiGo flights at the airport were impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in multiple delays and cancellations.

