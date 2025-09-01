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Teen
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Meta is taking its teen safety features global. The social media giant announced Tuesday that it is expanding strict content controls for teenage accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger worldwide, while simultaneously testing a brand-new tool designed to break up repetitive algorithmic loops.02 Jun 2026-16:05
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A 19-year-old street food vendor in eastern China has gained attention after reports revealed he earns around 50,000 yuan (about 9,000 dollars) a month selling fried rice while dressed in a formal suit at a night market.15 May 2026-12:49
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A 19-year-old driver has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after deliberately driving a car into a pedestrian in Kilmarnock in September 2025.07 May 2026-14:40
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After a two-week manhunt, authorities have arrested the suspected fugitive mother-in-law accused of killing a former Mexican beauty queen, Mexican officials announced Thursday.01 May 2026-11:23
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A French teen is facing mischief and public nuisance charges in Singapore after posting a video on social media of himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and then putting it back.30 Apr 2026-17:11
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A 13 year old boy was left in critical condition after a stabbing near a school in Hamburg on Monday, with police detaining two teenage suspects following a large scale search operation.30 Mar 2026-23:29
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A man accused of killing an Alabama high school cheerleader and shooting three others during a party has been released from jail after posting bond, according to local authorities.03 Feb 2026-09:36
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Australian content creators are reporting sharp drops in followers and engagement after the country’s new social media ban for under-16s took effect, posing risks to income and forcing adjustments to content strategies.11 Dec 2025-11:10
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San Diego has agreed to pay $30 million to the family of 16-year-old Konoa Wilson, who was shot and killed by a police officer while fleeing gunfire from another teenager, U.S. media reported.06 Dec 2025-09:05
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YouTube star Jordan Barclay, who built a $50 million gaming content empire with 23 million subscribers, is considering leaving Australia after the government introduced a world-first social media ban for children under 16, set to take effect on December 10.24 Nov 2025-13:49
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