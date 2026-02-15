Teenager killed, two others injured in late-night stabbing in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teenager was killed and two others injured in a late-night stabbing in Osaka, with police arresting a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The attack occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday in Dotonbori, a busy entertainment and shopping district in central Osaka known for neon-lit streets, restaurants, and heavy footfall from tourists and young people.

Police said they received emergency calls just after 11.50pm reporting that multiple people had been stabbed on the ground floor of a building.

The three victims were all 17-year-old boys. One of them, Kamada Ryunosuke, who lived in the neighbouring prefecture of Nara, later died in hospital from stab wounds to the chest and other parts of his body, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The other two, both from Osaka prefecture, were stabbed in the upper body and taken to hospital. One of them is said to be unconscious, according to NHK. Their identities have not been released.

