Japan seizes Chinese fishing vessel, arrests skipper

The incident occurred in waters off southwestern Japan and marks the first time since 2022 that the agency has detained a Chinese fishing boat, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The development comes amid months of strained diplomatic relations between Japan and China under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The 47-year-old skipper, identified as Zheng Nianli, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of attempting to evade an onboard inspection by a Japanese fisheries control officer approximately 170 kilometers southwest of Meshima Island in Goto, Nagasaki.

According to the agency’s regional office, the vessel had a crew of 11. It was described as a “tiger net fishing boat,” a type commonly used to catch species such as mackerel and horse mackerel.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference in Tokyo on Friday that the investigation is ongoing. He emphasized that the government will respond “resolutely” through enforcement efforts to prevent and deter illegal activities by foreign fishing vessels.

The seizure marks the first time this year that the Japanese Fisheries Agency has detained a foreign fishing boat. The agency carries out inspections and enforcement operations to combat illegal fishing within Japanese waters.

Last year, authorities seized two foreign vessels — one Taiwanese and one South Korean. According to the agency’s annual report, seven onboard inspections were conducted in 2024, resulting in the seizure of one Taiwanese fishing boat and the confiscation of illegal fishing equipment in 18 cases.