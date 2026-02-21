Tehran disputes US figures on Iran protest death toll

+ ↺ − 16 px

"You know, the people of Iran are a lot different from the leaders of Iran, and it's a very, very, very sad situation," US President Donald Trump said Friday, adding that 32,000 people were killed there over a "relatively short period of time," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In remarks through X, Araghchi said Tehran had already fulfilled its “pledge of full transparency” by publishing an official list documenting 3,117 victims of what he described as “recent terrorist operations,” including around 200 security personnel.

He added that “if anyone disputes the accuracy of our data, please share any evidence.”

Earlier Friday, Trump said he was "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, without providing further details.

The latest wave of arrests comes weeks after protests in Iran that began peacefully over economic grievances but later turned violent, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths, according to official figures. Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of backing what they described as “rioting” and “terrorism.” Iran and the US resumed nuclear negotiations earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat, followed by another round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday under Oman's mediation. The renewed diplomacy comes amid heightened regional tensions, fueled by a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian military drills. Trump, speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday, warned that the US would opt for military action against Iran “within 10 to 15 days” if negotiations fail.

