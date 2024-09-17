Tehran firmly condemns EU statement critical of Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has denounced the European Union's recent statement against Tehran as "destructive," New.Az reports citing Press TV.

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the High Representative of the European Union as well as the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, issued separate statements regarding the human rights situation in Iran.Kan’ani said the EU has made another “strategic mistake” by repeating its baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic.The Iranian official went on to say that the High Representative of the European Union, under the pressure of certain lobbies, is continuing to insist on previous wrong approaches without paying attention to the facts, adding that the bloc has made another strategic mistake and in a biased approach, is repeating baseless claims about the Islamic Republic.He also urged EU officials to refrain from making “absurd and fruitless accusations and continuing their failed anti-Iranian policies, and instead have a realistic understanding of the deep connection between the nation and the government by looking at the process of the 14th presidential elections in the country.Referring to the failed policy of resorting to sanctions by the US, the EU and some Western countries against Iran, Kan’ani said insisting on “wrong and unconstructive approaches” is not a solution to any problem. It is, he said, part of the problem itself and the continuation of such a wrong path against the Islamic Republic will not be in line with their interests.“We recommend that the EU and some other claimant countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, deal with their own support of the criminal Israeli regime and the violent suppression of protests against the ongoing genocide in Gaza instead of interfering in Iran's internal affairs.”In a statement on Monday, the EU called on Iran to eliminate, in law and in practice, all forms of systemic discrimination against all women and girls in public and private life.The EU and its member states continue to call on the Iranian authorities to respect and uphold the rights of its citizens, to allow peaceful protest, and to grant their fundamental freedoms, the statement added.The statement was issued two years after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody which triggered a massive West-backed campaign that was aimed at stoking unrest in Iran and pushing the so-called “regime change” agenda.

