Tehran pushes for new TRACECA corridor linking Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran proposes to create an Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia transit corridor within the TRACECA, said Amin Taraffo, advisor to the minister of roads and urban development of Iran, has said.

Taraffo noted that the initiative was voiced during the recent visit of Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Farzaneh Sadegh to Azerbaijan and was met with approval by officials, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, this year the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran will head the TRACECA IGC.

In addition, Taraffo emphasized that an agreement on a road map may be concluded between Iran and Turkmenistan, implying an increase in the volume of transit traffic to 20 million tons per year.

"The document is expected to be signed during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of Iran and Turkmenistan on May 17-19," he said.

The adviser also noted that from March 21, 2025, to March 20, 2026 (according to the Iranian calendar), it is planned to transport 3 million tons of cargo along the eastern direction of the North-South corridor, passing through the territory of Iran.

TRACECA is an internationally recognized program aimed at developing economic relations, trade and transport communications in the regions of the Black Sea basin, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, thanks to active actions based on the political will and common aspirations of all participating countries.

Today, the TRACECA international transport corridor includes the transport system of 14 countries participating in the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor (BMA TRACECA): Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

News.Az