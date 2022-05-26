TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan kicks off in Baku (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival kicked off in Baku.

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Chief Technical Director of Turkiye’s “Baykar” Company Selcuk Bayraktar, and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank will make speeches at the opening ceremony of the festival, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event site.

On the first day of TEKNOFEST, various air shows and attractions will be organized.

The event is organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye since 2018.

The organizers of the festival in Azerbaijan are the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye.

The festival is expected to be attended by more than 200,000 visitors (nearly 500 foreigners from 33 countries) during the four days.

As of May 20 this year, 45,682 visitors were registered and the number of accreditations was 9,897.

287 startups from 32 countries (101 of them were Azerbaijani startups) applied for participation in the festival. Of them, 50 startups, including 15 from foreign countries (USA, Argentina, Estonia, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkiye) and 35 local, qualified for the finals.

News.Az