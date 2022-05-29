TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan: Spectacular air show held on final day of festival (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another spectacular air show was held on the last day of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival in Baku on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The air show involves five Su-25 and two MiG-29 fighter jets and military helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Turkiye’s Soloturk (two F16s), Turkish Stars (five F5s) and Hurkus aerobatic teams, as well as ATAK helicopters and Akinci combat UAVs.

Spectators were stunned by the professionalism of Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which is jointly organized by Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, will be held on May 26-29, 2022, at Baku Crystal Hall and at the seaside boulevard.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

News.Az