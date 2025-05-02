Temu to halt direct shipments from China to US

Temu is dropping sales of goods imported from China in the US as a duty-free rule for low-value packages is closed.

The online marketplace said it would move to a "local fulfillment model" in the US, with all sales handled by "locally based sellers", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Temu, and rival Chinese retail giant Shein, had previously relied on the so-called "de minimis" exemption to sell and ship low-value items directly to the US without having to pay duties or import taxes.

The closure of this rule by President Donald Trump has been expected to push up prices for US customers.

Supporters of the de minimis loophole, which applied to parcels worth less than $800 (£600), argue it helped streamline the customs process.

But both Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, said it damaged American businesses and was used to smuggle illegal goods, including drugs.

In a statement on Friday, Temu said its "pricing for US consumers remains unchanged as the platform transitions to a local fulfillment model".

"All sales in the US are now handled by locally based sellers, with orders fulfilled from within the country."

It added that it had been actively recruiting US firms to join the platform.

"The move is designed to help local merchants reach more customers and grow their businesses," Temu said.