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Florida Coast
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Ten people have been rescued after a small aircraft crashed in Bahamian waters off the coast of Florida, according to officials in the Bahamas.13 May 2026-14:54
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At least 15 people have been injured after a boat explosion in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach in Florida, according to emergency officials. The incident occurred on Saturday when a charter vessel exploded near the popular Haulover Sandbar area.10 May 2026-15:27
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An unexpected tornado tore through parts of Pinellas County on Wednesday, damaging dozens of homes and leaving a trail of destruction in neighborhoods west of Tampa, Florida's Gulf Coast.26 Jun 2025-15:35
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A powerful and unprecedented snowstorm has swept across the US Gulf Coast, affecting areas from Texas to Florida, leaving at least 10 people dead, closing airports, and causing widespread travel disruptions.23 Jan 2025-15:30
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The National Weather Service has warned that a major Arctic outbreak will sweep across much of the United States beginning this weekend, bringing exceptionally cold temperatures that are expected to last well into mid-January.02 Jan 2025-21:37
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Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key in the US State of Florida on Wednesday night, resulting in at least two fatalities.10 Oct 2024-10:59
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Floridians had their final chance on Wednesday to evacuate or prepare for the imminent arrival of Category 5 Hurricane Milton, which could become one of the most destructive storms to ever hit the US Gulf Coast.09 Oct 2024-10:49
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Hurricane Milton has rapidly escalated into a menacing category five storm as it approaches the Florida coastline.08 Oct 2024-10:47
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A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches the already-devastated Gulf Coast.07 Oct 2024-10:12
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