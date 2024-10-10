Tennis legend Nadal announces his retirement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rafael Nadal, the legendary 22-time Grand Slam champion, has announced that he will retire from tennis at the end of this season.

The 38-year-old will represent Spain in his final appearance at next month's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Nadal has barely played over the past two seasons because of injuries and suggested last year he could retire at the end of the 2024 season.In a video message released on Thursday, Nadal said: "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis."The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially."I don't think I have been able to play without limitations."Nadal retires as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time, behind only long-time rival Novak Djokovic.Dubbed the 'King of Clay', Nadal won the French Open singles title a record 14 times, winning 112 of his 116 major matches at Roland Garros.Nadal is also a four-time US Open champion and won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice.He also won Olympic singles and doubles gold and helped Spain to five Davis Cup titles, most recently in 2019.

