Term of Grain Deal extended for another 2 months - Turkish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The term of the Black Sea Grain Deal has been extended for another 2 months, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

He noted that Türkiye will continue its efforts for the activity of the deal without problem after that.

Erdogan also added that the Russian side said that there will be no obstacles for Turkish ships remaining in Ukrainian ports to leave there.

News.Az