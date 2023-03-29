Terror act committed against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa: State Security Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

A terror attack has been committed in Baku as Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa had been wounded with Kalashnikov rifle, State Security Service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The lawmaker sustained two gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder girdle. He got medical aid. There is no immediate threat to his life.

“All search operations are being conducted to take legal actions against the perpetrator of the terrorist act and those linked to the criminal case,” the State Security Service said.

The public will be further updated on the case.

