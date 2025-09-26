Terrorism case against Kneecap rapper thrown out

The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been dismissed after a technical error was found in the way the charge was filed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He was charged in May after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, in November 2024.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, denied the charge and has described it as political.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court that the charge against Mr Ó hAnnaidh was "unlawful" and "null".

The court erupted into applause as the judge handed down the ruling.

Jude Bunting KC told the court: "This case was every bit unjustified as it was flawed".

As Mr Ó hAnnaidh left the court, his parents hugged him and said they were "delighted" it was over.