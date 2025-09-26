Terrorism case against Kneecap rapper thrown out
The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been dismissed after a technical error was found in the way the charge was filed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
He was charged in May after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, in November 2024.
The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, denied the charge and has described it as political.
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court that the charge against Mr Ó hAnnaidh was "unlawful" and "null".
The court erupted into applause as the judge handed down the ruling.
Jude Bunting KC told the court: "This case was every bit unjustified as it was flawed".
As Mr Ó hAnnaidh left the court, his parents hugged him and said they were "delighted" it was over.
Speaking outside the court following the ruling, Mr Ó hAnnaidh said: "This process was never about me. It was never about threats to [the] public. It was never about terrorism.
"It was always about Gaza, about what happens when you dare to speak up.
"Your attempts to silence us have failed because we're right and you're wrong."
Kneecap are an Irish-speaking rap trio who have courted controversy with their provocative lyrics and merchandise.
The group was formed in 2017 by three musicians who go by the stage names of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.
Their rise to fame inspired a semi-fictionalised film starring Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender.
The film won a British Academy of Film Award (Bafta) in February 2025.
In April, the group faced criticism after displaying messages about the war in Gaza during their set at US music festival Coachella.
In November 2024, the group won its case against the UK government over a decision Kemi Badenoch took when she was a minister to withdraw an arts grant.