Terrorist attacks killed 275 in Pakistan in 2024

Some 275 people were killed and 460 others injured in separate terrorist attacks in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the first 11 months of 2024, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the province said in a statement on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The fatalities included 142 police personnel and 133 civilians, while the injured comprised 214 policemen and 246 civilians.The province witnessed an alarming increase in terrorist incidents, with 636 attacks reported so far this year, surpassing last year's total of 631, the CTD highlighted.In response, the department conducted 2,981 intelligence-based operations and arrested 739 terrorists, including 29 highly wanted individuals from the province this year.The authorities have also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition including 849 kgs of explosive material, 162 hand grenades, seven suicide vests, and 162 pieces of various weapons, the CTD added

