Tesla grows market share in Sweden amid ongoing labor conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite facing a year-long labor conflict, Tesla has managed to increase its market share in Sweden in 2024.

Recent car sales data reveals that Tesla sold 16,478 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, marking a 1% rise compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. As a result, the automaker's market share has grown to 8.5%, up from 7.8% last year, according to statistics from Mobility Sweden.The U.S.-based company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is currently embroiled in a dispute over its refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement. This has prevented the labor union IF Metall from negotiating on behalf of Tesla's workers in Sweden.The conflict began when a group of Tesla mechanics went on strike in late October of 2023, and more than a dozen unions have since announced sympathy actions, including dockworkers, electricians, maintenance crews and cleaners.On Monday, labour union Vision joined the fray, announcing that up to 40 members at the city of Gothenburg's power company will stop servicing Tesla charging points unless the conflict is resolved by Oct. 10.Tesla has said it offers as good, or better, terms than those demanded by the union, and the company has found ways to stay in operation, including by employing non-union staff.While dockworkers across the Nordic region have sought to prevent Tesla from transporting cars to Sweden via their countries, the Swedish transport union has said the company has bypassed its blockade by bringing cars in on trucks or by train.Musk in April said he believed the storm had passed for Tesla's Swedish business even as the labour union action continued.

News.Az