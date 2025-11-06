Tesla investors vote on Elon Musk’s $878 billion payday — major changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla shareholders are voting on a record-breaking $878 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk, a move that could reshape both the billionaire’s role and the company’s future direction.

The vote — taking place Thursday at Tesla’s Austin, Texas factory — could deliver the largest executive compensation plan in history. It’s part of a broader shareholder meeting that also includes key votes on Tesla’s governance, political neutrality, and potential AI investments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The pay plan ties Musk’s compensation to Tesla’s performance — including producing 20 million vehicles and reaching valuation milestones up to $8.5 trillion. Supporters call it ambitious; critics, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, say it’s excessive.

Tesla’s board has warned Musk could leave if the plan isn’t approved. The proposal replaces an earlier compensation package still tied up in a Delaware court battle.

Investors will also decide whether Tesla should invest in Musk’s AI startup, xAI, a move that could deepen the company’s AI capabilities — or raise conflict-of-interest concerns.

Shareholders are also voting on removing the supermajority rule, which would make it easier for investors to approve major changes. Critics say it could further consolidate Musk’s power.

Another proposal calls for Tesla to adopt a political neutrality policy, barring executives from partisan activity. The measure follows controversy over Musk’s outspoken political comments and public support for Donald Trump.

The results of the vote, expected later Thursday, will determine not just Musk’s payday — but how much control he keeps over Tesla’s next chapter.

News.Az