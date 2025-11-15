Tesla orders suppliers to exclude China-made parts in U.S. cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla is requiring its suppliers to avoid using China-made components in vehicles manufactured for the U.S. market.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Tesla and its suppliers have already replaced some China-made parts with alternatives from other countries. The company aims to transition all remaining components away from China within the next year or two, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move reflects Tesla’s broader strategy to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on China for critical car components, amid growing geopolitical and trade tensions.

News.Az