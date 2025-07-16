Yandex metrika counter

Tesla registers plans for new six-seater Model Y L in China

  • World
  • Share
Tesla registers plans for new six-seater Model Y L in China
Photo: Reuters

Tesla registered plans for a new six-seater Model Y L in China with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, according to filing information published on China’s industry ministry website on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also posted the message "Model Y L, see you in the fall" on its Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) account, along with images of a car matching the one shown in the ministry filing.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      