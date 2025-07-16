Tesla registers plans for new six-seater Model Y L in China
- 16 Jul 2025 16:31
- 16 Jul 2025 16:35
- 1028694
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/tesla-registers-plans-for-new-six-seater-model-y-l-in-china Copied
Photo: Reuters
Tesla registered plans for a new six-seater Model Y L in China with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, according to filing information published on China’s industry ministry website on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also posted the message "Model Y L, see you in the fall" on its Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) account, along with images of a car matching the one shown in the ministry filing.