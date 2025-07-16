Tesla registers plans for new six-seater Model Y L in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla registered plans for a new six-seater Model Y L in China with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, according to filing information published on China’s industry ministry website on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) also posted the message "Model Y L, see you in the fall" on its Weibo (NASDAQ:) account, along with images of a car matching the one shown in the ministry filing.

News.Az