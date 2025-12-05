Yandex metrika counter

Tesla rolls out low-cost Model 3 in Europe

Tesla rolls out low-cost Model 3 in Europe
Photo: Reuters

Tesla has launched a lower-priced standard version of its Model 3 in Europe, following its U.S. release earlier this year.

The move aims to boost demand for the electric vehicle as the company expands its market reach across the continent, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The new Model 3 standard offers a more affordable entry point for buyers, reinforcing Tesla’s strategy to make electric vehicles accessible to a broader audience.

 


