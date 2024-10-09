Tesla's China-made EV sales increase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sales of U.S. automaker Tesla's China-made electric vehicles rose by 19.2% in September compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Wednesday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 1.9% from the previous month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The company has already announced quarterly global deliveries but had not detailed sales in China.Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, recorded its best month with a 45.56% year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales to 417,603 units in September.The 33,012 BYD cars, or 7.9% of the total sales, were sold overseas, BYD's filing showed.With the September gain, Tesla saw 12% growth in China-made EV sales in the July-September period, its first quarterly rise this year.The U.S. EV giant has been extending incentives to encourage consumers in the world's largest auto market where rivals including Xpeng and Nio were racing to launch new budget models.It extended zero-interest financing in late September for some Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by another month to the end of October.Tesla also plans to produce a six-seat variant of its best-selling, yet aging, Model Y in China from late 2025, Reuters reported.The EV maker, due to unveil its robotaxi on Oct. 10, said it was on course to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software in China and Europe next year, pending approval from regulators.

