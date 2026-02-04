Tesla's China-made EV sales jump in January

However, deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai factory — including units exported to Europe and other markets — fell sharply by 28.9% compared with December, according to data released on Wednesday by the China Passenger Car Association, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla has recently launched a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its best-selling Model Y SUV in the United States, with a starting price of $41,990.