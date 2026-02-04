Yandex metrika counter

Tesla's China-made EV sales jump in January

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla's China-made EV sales jump in January
Photo: Reuters

Tesla sold 69,129 China-made electric vehicles in January, marking a 9.3% increase from a year earlier and extending its sales gains for a third consecutive month, even as the company continues to lose market share in both China and Europe.

However, deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai factory — including units exported to Europe and other markets — fell sharply by 28.9% compared with December, according to data released on Wednesday by the China Passenger Car Association, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla has recently launched a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its best-selling Model Y SUV in the United States, with a starting price of $41,990.

The new variant is positioned above the lower-priced rear-wheel-drive “Standard” version and is part of Tesla’s broader strategy to expand its lineup of more affordable electric vehicles.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      