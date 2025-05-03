Tesla sales drop in the Netherlands due to global trade tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla's sales in the Netherlands have plunged dramatically, with only 382 vehicles sold in April—down nearly 75% from the 1,457 cars registered in the same month last year, according to data released by Dutch auto industry groups BOVAG, RAI Association, and RDC.

In the first four months of 2025, Tesla recorded a sale of 3,825 new vehicles in the Netherlands, a substantial decrease compared to the 8,299 registrations during the same period in 2024, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The downturn in the Dutch market reflects broader global headwinds for Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company. Tesla has been on a losing streak since Musk began spending much of his time helping U.S. President Donald Trump slash federal spending.

Last week, after the company said its first-quarter profit had plunged 71 percent, Musk told investors he would soon pivot back to his job at Tesla.

Tesla isn’t alone in its struggles. Amsterdam-based automotive giant Stellantis also reported disappointing results this week, with first-quarter revenue dropping 14 percent year-on-year to 35.8 billion euros (40.46 billion U.S. dollars).

The company has suspended its financial guidance for 2025, citing uncertainty surrounding tariffs. It is “highly engaged with policymakers on tariff policies while taking action to reduce impacts,” Stellantis stated.

