Tesla sales surge 330% in South Korea in March

The surge highlights growing demand for electric vehicles in one of Asia’s most competitive automotive markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The increase comes after Tesla adjusted prices for some of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced in China, intensifying competition in the South Korean EV market.

Industry analysts say the price reductions have helped Tesla strengthen its position against both domestic and international electric vehicle manufacturers.

South Korea’s EV market has become increasingly crowded, with local automakers and global brands competing aggressively on pricing, technology, and range.

Tesla’s strong March performance suggests that price sensitivity remains a key factor for consumers in the region.

The reported 11,134 registrations mark a significant jump from the same period last year, reflecting both improved affordability and sustained interest in electric mobility.

Analysts will be watching whether Tesla can maintain this momentum in the coming months as competition in the EV sector continues to intensify.