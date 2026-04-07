Australian cricket star David Warner charged with drink driving

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Australian cricket star David Warner has been charged with drink driving.

The former Test opener reportedly recorded a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit during a breath test on Sunday night in Maroubra, Sydney, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

According to a statement from NSW Police, the 39-year-old stopped and parked before reaching the testing site. Officers then approached him and conducted a breath test, which returned a positive result.

Warner was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where his blood alcohol reading was 0.104. The 112-Test match veteran is scheduled to appear in court next month.

“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” the police statement read.

“A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.”

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024, and moved into the media after calling time on his career.

He dropped his retirement bombshellon the selectors four weeks before he was expected to feature in Australia’s ODI series against the West Indies in January, 2024.

The news came as Warner prepared for his final Test Match when Australia takes on Pakistan in the New Year’s Test at the SCG.

Warner had repeatedly signalled he would not pursue to extend his ODI career beyond the summer of 2024, instead focusing on playing the international T20 circuit.

“I’m feeling great,” Warner said during a press conference after his announcement.

“It’s a great decision I think I’ve made. I’ve got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I think I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement.

“I make that decision as well today to retire from those forms, which does allow me to play in some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time and they need someone, I’m going to be available.”

News.Az