Shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves dead and injured

Shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves dead and injured

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Gunfire has been reported near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, with local media saying a police officer was injured in the incident.

According to NTV, shots were heard in the Levent district, where the consulate is located. Multiple police units and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, News.az reports.

Reports indicate that one suspect was detained while injured.

In a later update, NTV said three people had been neutralised outside the consulate. One person was reported dead and another wounded.

The Israeli consulate in Istanbul is said to have been closed for about a year.

Authorities have not yet issued a full statement, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

News.Az