Gulf Air expands Dammam routes: New flights to South Asia

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Gulf Air has expanded its temporary operations from Dammam, adding more South Asian routes to support passengers affected by ongoing airspace restrictions in Bahrain and parts of the region.

The airline is currently operating out of King Fahd International Airport, shifting flights from Bahrain due to continued closures that have forced carriers to adjust schedules and routing strategies, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The new routes include Lahore, Islamabad, Kochi, and Dhaka, strengthening Gulf Air’s presence in key South Asian corridors with steady passenger demand from the Gulf.

These additions complement an already expanded Dammam network connecting travelers to major global cities such as London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Cairo, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca, Manila, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Athens, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The broader network reflects a rapid operational adjustment, with Dammam serving as a temporary hub for Bahrain-based passengers. Gulf Air is providing ground transport between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport to ensure passengers can continue their journeys despite the disruption.

In addition, the airline is facilitating transit visa support for passengers traveling through Saudi Arabia under this arrangement, although travelers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must still secure their own visas independently.

Flights across the expanded network can be booked via Gulf Air’s website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents. The airline continues to adjust its network in response to regional developments, adding capacity to ease congestion and maintain connectivity for affected passengers.

News.Az