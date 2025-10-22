Tesla set for strong quarter as buyers rush to claim expiring U.S. EV tax credits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla is expected to post a strong third-quarter performance on Wednesday, driven by a surge in U.S. demand as buyers rushed to secure the soon-to-expire $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit.

However, all eyes will be on CEO Elon Musk’s outlook for the coming months, particularly whether Tesla’s new, cheaper versions of the Model 3 and Model Y can sustain U.S. demand and attract more buyers in Europe and Asia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The new “Standard” trims—priced about $5,000 to $5,500 less than previous models—feature smaller batteries, less powerful motors, and fewer interior upgrades, such as the removal of rear touchscreens and seat-back pockets. Tesla has also temporarily reduced lease prices on its Premium variants to boost sales.

These pricing strategies have helped Tesla widen its market reach but at the cost of profitability. Analysts say aggressive discounts and incentives have squeezed the company’s automotive margins, which are now projected at 15.6%, down from 17.05% a year earlier, according to data from LSEG.

Revenue for the quarter ended in September is estimated at $26.24 billion, a 4.2% increase year-over-year. Still, Tesla’s total sales are expected to decline 8.5% in 2025 amid growing competition and controversy surrounding Musk’s political commentary.

Investors are also awaiting updates on Tesla’s highly anticipated robotaxi project, which Musk claims could serve half of the U.S. population by the end of the year. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald have asked for more details on key performance metrics, including fleet size and rollout timelines.

While Musk has increasingly shifted Tesla’s focus toward robotics and artificial intelligence—a move that underpins much of its $1.4 trillion valuation—vehicle sales remain the company’s main revenue source.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 10% this year, boosted by the company’s record-breaking $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk. Despite this gain, Tesla remains one of the slower performers among the so-called “Magnificent 7” mega-cap tech stocks.

