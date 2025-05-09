Yandex metrika counter

Tesla shares rise 5% after Trump hints at tariff cut

  • World
  • Share
Tesla shares rise 5% after Trump hints at tariff cut
Photo: Shutterstock

Tesla shares climbed 5% on Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 80%, ahead of upcoming trade talks in Switzerland.

The potential easing of trade tensions has increased investor confidence in companies that have significant exposure to China, such as Tesla, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Additionally, yesterday, Trump revealed the general framework of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. This marks the first major deal that his administration has successfully negotiated.

At 9:47 am ET, Tesla shares rose 4.99% to sell at $299.02.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      