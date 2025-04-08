Tesla Supercharger station damaged in Washington, FBI launches investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Tesla (TSLA.O) Supercharger station was damaged in Lacey, Washington, on Tuesday, according to local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The impacted Tesla Supercharger station, which is located at 665 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey, comprises 12 Superchargers, each capable of delivering up to 250 kW of power, according to the company's website, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Electrek, which first reported the development, said the "explosion" led to a temporary shutdown of the charging station. Reuters could not independently verify if there was an explosion.

"We are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened," the FBI said in an emailed response. The company said on its Tesla Charging X page that it was on-site with Lacey Police Department and the FBI. Tesla was coordinating with Washington's energy utility company Puget Sound Energy to bring back the Superchargers online. "This morning at 1:34, officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief after receiving multiple calls reporting a loud noise in the Sleater Kinney area," the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post.

