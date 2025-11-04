How to get a visa to USA, Canada, and United Kingdom

Obtaining a visa for the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom depends on the purpose of travel (tourism, study, work, or permanent residence) – and each country has its own procedures, requirements, and timelines, News.Az reports.

Although the process can seem complex, most visas follow a clear structure: an online application, supporting documentation, an interview (if required), and final approval. Below is a detailed and updated guide explaining how to apply for visas to these three major destinations in 2025.

How to get a visa to the United States

The United States offers different visa categories based on travel purpose, including non-immigrant visas (for tourism, study, or temporary work) and immigrant visas (for permanent residence).

Tourist and business visitors (B1/B2 visas)

Applicants must complete the DS-160 online application form, pay the required fee, and schedule an interview at a U.S. embassy or consulate. During the interview, applicants must demonstrate that they plan to return home after their trip, have financial means for their stay, and do not intend to overstay or work illegally.

Recent data show that in May 2025, the U.S. issued 95,000 F-1 student visas since January, the lowest total in three years. This indicates shifts in student travel patterns and could affect the overall visa environment.

Student visas (F-1 or M-1)

Students must first be accepted by a U.S. institution approved under the SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program). After receiving the Form I-20, applicants pay the SEVIS fee, submit the DS-160, and attend an interview.

In 2025, there has been a 22% drop in F-1 visas and a 13% decline in J-1 visas compared to previous years, reflecting tighter scrutiny and changing trends.

Work visas (H-1B, L-1, O-1, etc.)

Work visa applications require sponsorship from a U.S. employer. The H-1B visa, for example, is for specialized professionals and involves an electronic registration period each spring. Recent data: for FY 2026, the U.S. received over 343,000 eligible H-1B registrations, despite the cap of 85,000 visas – indicating strong demand.

For immigrant visas (Green Cards), applicants may qualify through employment, family sponsorship, or the Diversity Visa Lottery (DV) – though the lottery is limited and not applicable to all countries.

How to get a visa to Canada

Canada’s immigration system is known for being transparent and accessible. It offers temporary visas (tourist, student, worker) and permanent residency pathways based on skills, work experience, or family sponsorship.

Visitor visa (Temporary Resident Visa)

Travellers from visa-required countries must apply online through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The process involves completing a digital form, uploading documents (passport, proof of funds, travel history, and purpose of visit), paying a visa fee, and submitting biometrics (fingerprints and a photo).

According to StatCan data, Canada admitted 104,256 immigrants in the first quarter of 2025 – the lowest first-quarter total in four years, showing a planned reduction in permanent admissions.

Study permit

To study in Canada, applicants must first receive a Letter of Acceptance from a designated learning institution. Then they apply online for a study permit, proving sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses. In the first half of 2025, Canada issued 149,860 study permits, down significantly from over 245,000 in the same period of 2024.

Work visa

Work permits fall into two categories – those requiring a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and those exempt from it. Most applicants need a job offer from a Canadian employer. Canada’s IMM and TFWP work permits are already exceeding 2025 targets, reflecting strong demand.

Permanent residency

Canada’s most popular pathway to permanent residency is the Express Entry system, which scores candidates based on age, education, language ability, and work experience. For 2025, the target for new permanent residents is 395,000, down from previous years as part of the government’s levels plan.

How to get a visa to the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom offers several visa routes under a points-based immigration system which ranks applicants on qualifications, income, job offer, and English language proficiency.

Visitor visa

For short stays, applicants must complete an online application, provide proof of finances, a return plan, and pay the required fee (currently around 115 GBP for a six-month visa). Processing typically takes 15 working days.

Student visa (Tier 4 / Student route)

Students must first obtain a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a licensed institution. Applicants must show proof of tuition payment and funds for living expenses (currently 1,334 GBP per month in London or 1,023 GBP per month outside London). The visa is valid for the length of the study plus a short post-completion period.

According to UK Home Office data, in the year ending March 2025, the UK granted 403,000 sponsored study visas to foreign students – a 10% decrease compared to the previous year, though still 50% more than in 2019.

Work visas

The UK’s Skilled Worker visa requires a job offer from an approved employer, a salary meeting the minimum threshold (recently increasing to 41,700 GBP for most Skilled Worker applicants from July 2025), and English proficiency.

In the year ending March 2025, there were 192,000 visas granted to main applicants in all work categories, which was 39% fewer than the year ending March 2024, though 40% more than 2019.

Permanent residence and citizenship

After five years on a qualifying visa, migrants can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), followed by citizenship after one additional year of residence.

Key advice for applicants

Applying for visas to these three countries requires preparation, honesty, and complete documentation. Always ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel date, pay attention to official fee schedules, and avoid using unverified intermediaries. Applicants should check each government’s official immigration website regularly, as visa policies, processing times, and fees are updated frequently.

In summary, while the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. have rigorous visa systems, they remain open to skilled, law-abiding, and financially stable travellers. With the right preparation and genuine purpose of travel, obtaining a visa to these countries is achievable — offering access to some of the world’s most dynamic economies, universities, and cultural experiences.

