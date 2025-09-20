Tesla wins approval to test robotaxis in Arizona

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has received approval to test its autonomous robotaxis with safety monitors in Arizona, the state’s transportation department confirmed on Friday.

The company, which applied in June for a permit, will begin trials in the Phoenix Metro area using safety drivers. Tesla previously launched a small pilot in Austin, Texas, in June with about a dozen vehicles and limited operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla aims to roll out an autonomous ride-hailing service covering about half of the U.S. population by the end of 2025.

It remains unclear when the Arizona trials will begin or how long they will run.

News.Az