Yandex metrika counter

Tesla wins approval to test robotaxis in Arizona

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla wins approval to test robotaxis in Arizona
Photo: Reuters

Tesla has received approval to test its autonomous robotaxis with safety monitors in Arizona, the state’s transportation department confirmed on Friday.

The company, which applied in June for a permit, will begin trials in the Phoenix Metro area using safety drivers. Tesla previously launched a small pilot in Austin, Texas, in June with about a dozen vehicles and limited operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla aims to roll out an autonomous ride-hailing service covering about half of the U.S. population by the end of 2025.

It remains unclear when the Arizona trials will begin or how long they will run.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      