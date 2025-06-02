Tesla’s sales drop across Europe, except in Norway

Tesla has not launched a new mainstream model since 2020, while traditional automakers are rushing to produce more affordable electric cars and Chinese rivals like BYD enter the European marketplace.

In Sweden, Tesla's new car sales plunged 53.7% in May from a year earlier, while in Portugal they were down 68%. Overall electric vehicle sales in both markets rose by almost a quarter in May.

Tesla's sales were also down 30.5% in Denmark, 36% in the Netherlands and 19% in Spain, while data from PFA in France released on Sunday showed a 67% fall.

In Norway, sales jumped 213% in May, data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) showed, with purchases of Model Ys - both the new and old versions - rising to 2,346 from 690.

"Tesla's strong performance in Norway points to the way forward for the company: innovate," said Ben Nelmes, founder of EV data analysis firm New AutoMotive. "No car company can rest on its laurels and be guaranteed success."

Buyers can already order a new Model Y across much of Europe, but Tesla's websites in Germany, Britain, France and Italy say estimated deliveries of the lowest-cost version - its biggest seller historically - will only start this month, so have yet to show up in sales data.

Tesla has also been offering financial incentives for purchases in Sweden, Germany, Britain and France in a bid to drum up demand. In Norway, it is offering interest-free loans for the new Model Y. Quentin Wilson, founder of EV lobby group FairCharge said Tesla's price cuts were stimulating sales, but with only the Model Y and Model 3 selling in large volumes, "things aren't looking great for the future of the brand". Musk's close alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against the billionaire CEO and his company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the United States and Europe. Musk left the Trump administration last week, saying he will devote more of his time to running the automaker.