Close call at JFK: Two planes narrowly avoid collision after runway overshoot - PHOTO

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Republic E175 and Jazz E175 at New York on Apr 20th 2026, loss of separation.

By Simon Hradecky, created Wednesday, Apr 22nd 2026 12:09Z, last updated Wednesday, Apr 22nd 2026 12:19Z, News.Az reports, citing AV Herald.

A Republic Airways Embraer ERJ-175 on behalf of American Airlines, registration N133HQ performing flight AA-4464 from Indianapolis,IN to New York JFK,NY (USA), was on approach to JFK's runway 31L and was about to join final approach, but overshot the extended runway centerline.

A Jazz Embraer ERJ-175 on behalf of Air Canada, registration C-FEJP performing flight AC-8554 from Toronto,ON (Canada) to New York JFK,NY (USA), was on final approach to runway 31R, when AA-4464 overshot the extended centerline and descended through their altitude.

The separation between the aircraft reduced to 0 feet vertical at about 1nm horizontal and 200 feet vertical at 0.7nm horizontal.

Upon realizing the conflict ATC attempted to send AC-8554 up to 3000 feet, both aircraft received TCAS resolution advisories, which were followed, both aircraft went around, repositioned for another approach and landed safely in parallel on runways 31L and 31R about 12 minutes later.

The FAA is investigating the occurrence.

News.Az