Texans defense shines as Steelers fall 30-6

Sheldon Rankins returned an Aaron Rodgers fumble 33 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, punctuating a dominant showing by the NFL’s top-ranked defense as the Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 on Monday night.

The victory marked the first road playoff win in franchise history for Houston, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Texans (13-5) now advance to the divisional round, where they will travel to face the New England Patriots (15-3) on Sunday night.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud committed three turnovers but also delivered a key first-half touchdown pass to Christian Kirk, who finished with eight receptions for 144 yards. Running back Woody Marks rushed for 112 yards as the Texans, previously 0-6 in road playoff games, shut down Rodgers and the Steelers (10-8).

Marks’ 13-yard touchdown run with 3:43 remaining effectively sealed the outcome, and Calen Bullock added Houston’s second defensive touchdown moments later, returning a Rodgers interception 50 yards for a score on the quarterback’s final pass of the game — and possibly the final throw of his 21-year career.

Rodgers completed passes for just 146 yards as Pittsburgh was limited to 175 total yards of offense. The four-time NFL MVP said he would take time to consider whether he plans to return next season.

Although Rodgers’ late-season play helped the Steelers capture the AFC North, his postseason performance mirrored struggles previously experienced by Russell Wilson and Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh dropped its seventh consecutive playoff game and lost a Monday night home playoff contest for the first time since 1991.

Rodgers’ potential Hall of Fame career may have ended on the forced downfield throw intercepted by Bullock, whom Rodgers unsuccessfully attempted to tackle during the return.

The Steelers’ defense, which has long been cited as a weakness during a playoff victory drought nearing a decade, forced Stroud into repeated mistakes and kept Pittsburgh competitive until late in the game.

Still, the ending was familiar for the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin since their loss to New England in the 2016 AFC Championship Game: a quiet walk off the field and another extended offseason spent searching for answers.

Houston’s 10th consecutive win was not especially polished, closing a dramatic opening weekend of the playoffs with a physical, grind-it-out contest between teams looking to shed painful postseason histories.

Once again, the Texans relied on their greatest strength, allowing the league’s top defense to suffocate the opposition.

Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on Stroud’s mistakes, which included two fumbles and an interception, managing only three points off those turnovers.

The return of wide receiver DK Metcalf from a two-game suspension for making contact with a fan in Detroit provided little spark. Metcalf caught two passes for 42 yards and dropped a key pass that cost the Steelers an opportunity to extend a 3-0 lead.

After a shaky start, Houston regrouped and moved ahead 7-6 when Stroud capped a 16-play, 92-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kirk.

Early in the second half, Stroud missed a chance to increase the lead when he was intercepted deep in Steelers territory, but once again Pittsburgh’s offense failed to take advantage.

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter stretched Houston’s lead to 10-6. On the ensuing possession, Will Anderson sacked Rodgers, forcing a fumble that Rankins recovered and returned for a touchdown, pushing the Texans comfortably ahead.

Unlike their dramatic late comeback against Baltimore that secured their first AFC North title since 2020, there was no fourth-quarter magic this time for Rodgers and the Steelers.

The loss extended Tomlin’s postseason losing streak to seven games, tying former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for the longest playoff skid by an NFL head coach.

While the league’s longest-tenured coach is widely expected to return for a 20th season if he chooses — despite chants calling for his dismissal in the closing moments — Pittsburgh enters another offseason still searching for a quarterback and solutions to a playoff drought that continues to weigh heavily on the franchise.

Houston, meanwhile, heads to New England as the hottest team in the NFL with a quarterback who will be eager for a chance at a reprieve and a defense that can keep a game close against any opponent.

Injuries

Texans: WRs Nico Collins and Justin Watson both went into the concussion protocol in the second half. S Jaylen Reed (forearm), who was activated off injured reserve early Monday, left in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Up next

Texans: Face the Patriots for the first time this season.

Steelers: The NFL draft, which Pittsburgh is hosting in late April.

News.Az