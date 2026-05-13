Texas man flees to Italy ahead of murder trial - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Texas man accused of killing his pregnant wife has fled to Italy shortly before the start of his murder trial, according to U.S. authorities.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Lee Gilley, had been charged in connection with the 2024 death of his wife in Houston. Investigators initially reported that he claimed she died from a drug overdose, but later forensic findings indicated she died from strangulation. Authorities also said she was pregnant at the time of her death, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Prosecutors stated that the defendant had been released on bail under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring and restrictions on travel. Officials allege he later removed his monitoring device and left the United States, traveling through multiple countries before arriving in Italy using false documents and an assumed identity.

Italian authorities detained him after his arrival, and extradition proceedings are now underway. During court hearings, he has reportedly denied the allegations and said he left the United States due to concerns for his safety and lack of trust in the justice system.

The case is continuing as U.S. and Italian officials coordinate on legal procedures, with a decision on extradition yet to be made.

News.Az