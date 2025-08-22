Thai court acquits ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra of lese majeste charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bangkok court has cleared former Thai Prime Minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra of charges accusing him of insulting the monarchy.

The lese majeste charge relates to an interview Mr Thaksin gave to a South Korean newspaper ten years ago, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He would have faced up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Thailand's lese majeste law forbids anyone from defaming or threatening the royal family. But critics say lawmakers often use it to target activists and political opponents.

The verdict comes as Mr Thaksin's daughter, suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces a court case that may see her removed from office. The cases have been seen as a big blow to the Shinawatras, who have dominated Thai politics for decades.

But Friday's verdict has brought some relief to the clan and their supporters.

Winyat Charmontree, a lawyer acting for Mr Thaksin, told reporters that after the verdict was read out in court, Thaksin had smiled and thanked his lawyers. He had also said he could now work for the country's benefit.

Mr Thaksin's charge was originally filed under the then-military government in 2016, when he was in exile, and re-activated last year after his return to Thailand.

At first glance the case against him seemed weak.

In the South Korean newspaper interview, the former prime minister said he believed the 2014 military coup which deposed the elected government of his sister Yingluck - just as he had been deposed by a previous coup in 2006 - had been instigated by "some people in the palace" and members of the privy council, the 19-member body which advises the Thai king.

Technically the privy council is not covered by the lese majeste law, which states that it is an offence to defame only the king, queen, heir to the throne or anyone acting as regent.

However, in recent years the law has been invoked to criminalise any action or statement which might reflect negatively on the monarchy as an institution.

