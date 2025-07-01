Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over leaked phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an investigation into a leaked phone call involving a former Cambodian leader.

The court announced its decision on Tuesday after unanimously agreeing to accept a petition alleging a serious breach of political ethics. In a 7–2 vote, the judges ruled to suspend Shinawatra from her duties while the investigation proceeds, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The suspension marks a significant development in Thai politics, as Paetongtarn, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has only recently taken office. She arrived at Government House in Bangkok earlier on Tuesday to attend a Cabinet meeting prior to the court’s decision.

Details of the phone call in question and the extent of the alleged ethical breach have not yet been fully disclosed. The case is expected to draw intense scrutiny both domestically and internationally, given the high-profile nature of the Shinawatra political dynasty and Thailand’s complex political landscape.

An acting prime minister will be appointed to serve during the suspension period while the investigation unfolds.

