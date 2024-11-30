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Thailand Floods
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Late November 2025 saw catastrophic flooding across South and Southeast Asia, triggered by heavy tropical storms and intense monsoon rains. Countries including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia have faced widespread destruction, displacing millions and causing thousands of deaths. Climate change, deforestation, and human activity have intensified the severity of these disasters, highlighting vulnerabilities in regional disaster preparedness.09 Dec 2025-10:52
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A family of eight in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, spent 48 hours trapped on furniture as floodwaters from heavy rains swept through their home.29 Nov 2025-12:20
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The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has risen to 85, with more than 1.07 million households and over 2.9 million people affected across nine provinces, authorities said Friday. Government officials reported that 55 deaths were directly caused by flooding, while 30 were linked to other causes during the ongoing crisis.28 Nov 2025-14:19
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Authorities in Thailand are deploying helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from a southern hospital stranded amid some of the region’s worst floods in years, as the death toll rises to 33, with more rain forecast.26 Nov 2025-10:38
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The death toll from the worst floods in decades in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia climbed to at least 12 on Saturday, authorities said, as tens of thousands of people were evacuated due to rising water levels in the past three days, News.az reports citing foreign media.30 Nov 2024-18:45
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At least nine people have been killed and hundreds of thousands impacted by floods in eight provinces of Thailand.30 Nov 2024-13:49
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