Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha treated for severe blood infection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati is being treated for a severe bloodstream infection, the royal palace said Friday, its first update on her condition since 2023.

The 46-year-old princess, eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalised since December 2022 after losing consciousness due to a heart condition. The palace said her lung and kidney functions are being supported with medical equipment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Doctors administered antibiotics last week after detecting the infection, and blood pressure medication has also been given, the statement said.

News.Az