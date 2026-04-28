Thailand says no US help amid Iran war impact

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Thailand’s foreign minister has expressed concern over the lack of direct support from the United States as the country grapples with economic fallout linked to the ongoing Iran war.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Washington has not approached Bangkok with concrete assistance despite being aware of the wider consequences of the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Speaking in an interview, he noted that while the US has acknowledged the global impact of the war, it has not offered targeted help to Thailand. The only suggestion from US President Donald Trump was for affected countries to purchase American oil and gas.

Thailand, a long-standing US ally that hosts military logistics and refueling hubs in Asia, has been struggling with disruptions to fuel and fertilizer supplies tied to the conflict in the Middle East. Officials say the country is facing increased costs and competition for alternative resources.

Despite the criticism, the Thai government has stopped short of directly condemning Washington. Sihasak emphasized that Thailand believes the conflict should not have occurred in the first place, while maintaining a cautious diplomatic tone.

The war has had broader regional consequences, with casualties reported among several Asian countries and growing economic pressure on nations dependent on energy imports.

News.Az