Thailand seeks India’s support for BRICS membership

Thailand has approached India for support in its bid to become a full member of BRICS, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced following a meeting between Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“The foreign minister requested India’s support for Thailand’s interest in joining BRICS during India’s BRICS chairmanship in 2026,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two officials also discussed foreign policy issues amid current geopolitical challenges. Thailand reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with India in various multilateral forums to strengthen regional integration, the ministry added.

In June 2024, Thailand notified Russia, the presiding country in BRICS, of the country’s intention to become a full member of the association. In December of last year, Thailand received notification from Russia about the kingdom’s accession to BRICS as a partner country effective January 1, 2025. Bangkok accepted Moscow’s invitation to become a partner country, calling this step crucial on the path to joining the association as a full member in the future. BRICS was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group—Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined BRICS on January 6, 2025. Malaysia became a BRICS partner state on January 1, 2025. At the same time, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan received this status. Nigeria joined them on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14.

News.Az