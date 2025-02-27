Yandex metrika counter

Thailand to collaborate with BRICS nations on energy security

As a BRICS partner country, Thailand will strive to strengthen its energy security and supply chain sustainability, said Meechai Thaocharean, representative of the International Alliance of Strategic Projects BRICS in Thailand.

"Thailand’s participation as a BRICS partner country opens doors to dynamic economic collaboration, innovation, and trade expansion. This year, Thailand aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, attract investment in high-tech industries, and leverage BRICS cooperation to enhance infrastructure, tourism, and energy security. Additionally, the country is keen to participate in knowledge-sharing initiatives, particularly in sustainable development, digital transformation, and financial inclusion," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"BRICS thrives on economic diversification and resilience, and its collaboration is centered around mutual growth," the official went on to say. "The strength of BRICS lies in its ability to enhance trade routes, explore new markets, and create balanced economic ecosystems. Thailand, as a trade-centric nation, values the principles of open and constructive commerce and sees BRICS as an avenue for sustainable partnerships."

"Thailand has always been a global hub for trade and investment, fostering connections with various economic blocs to ensure long-term stability. Diversification is not about replacing partnerships but about expanding opportunities for technological advancements, industrial collaboration, and sustainable trade solutions. BRICS provides an additional platform for Thailand to engage with fast-growing economies and explore synergies that drive mutual economic progress," he continued.

In June 2024, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a letter of intent to become a full member of BRICS in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Thailand subsequently accepted Russia's invitation to become a BRICS partner country. The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry called the status an important step toward joining the group as a full member in the future.

