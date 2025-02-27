Thailand to collaborate with BRICS nations on energy security

"Thailand’s participation as a BRICS partner country opens doors to dynamic economic collaboration, innovation, and trade expansion. This year, Thailand aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, attract investment in high-tech industries, and leverage BRICS cooperation to enhance infrastructure, tourism, and energy security. Additionally, the country is keen to participate in knowledge-sharing initiatives, particularly in sustainable development, digital transformation, and financial inclusion," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"BRICS thrives on economic diversification and resilience, and its collaboration is centered around mutual growth," the official went on to say. "The strength of BRICS lies in its ability to enhance trade routes, explore new markets, and create balanced economic ecosystems. Thailand, as a trade-centric nation, values the principles of open and constructive commerce and sees BRICS as an avenue for sustainable partnerships."

"Thailand has always been a global hub for trade and investment, fostering connections with various economic blocs to ensure long-term stability. Diversification is not about replacing partnerships but about expanding opportunities for technological advancements, industrial collaboration, and sustainable trade solutions. BRICS provides an additional platform for Thailand to engage with fast-growing economies and explore synergies that drive mutual economic progress," he continued.