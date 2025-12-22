Thailand welcomes renewed ceasefire talks with Cambodia

Further details will be addressed at a meeting with Cambodia on December 24, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a press briefing after the special meeting, convened to address the ongoing conflict, Sihasak said Thailand aims to resolve related issues through bilateral channels.

He noted that ceasefire discussions will take place within the framework of the General Border Committee.

The Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held in Kuala Lumpur, focused on promoting de-escalation amid the Thai-Cambodia conflict.