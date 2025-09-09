Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra jailed by Supreme Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in prison, ruling that he had not properly served an earlier sentence for corruption and abuse of power.

The case centred on claims that he had not properly served a sentence for corruption and abuse of power, which was handed down when he returned to the country from self-imposed exile in 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After arriving in Thailand he was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison, but spent less than 24 hours in jail, instead being moved to the VIP wing of a hospital on health grounds, where he stayed for six months before he was released on parole.

His return to Thailand coincided with his party Pheu Thai taking power, as part of an unlikely coalition with its old enemies in military-linked parties – fuelling speculation that he was receiving special treatment as part of a political deal.

Thaksin’s lawyer has insisted that the former leader was sick during his hospital stay, and that “he has completely served his sentence”.

Thaksin, 76, attended court on Tuesday, wearing a suit and yellow tie, the colour associated with Thailand’s powerful monarchy. He had suddenly left the country days earlier, prompting a frenzy of speculation that he might flee into exile once again. However he said in a statement he had gone abroad for a medical appointment.

Tuesday’s verdict is the last of several recent court cases affecting his embattled family, one of the most prominent dynasties in Thai politics.

Last month the constitutional court removed his daughter former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her position, saying she had violated ethical rules during her handling of a border dispute.

In the lead up to Tuesday’s verdict, the supreme court examined Thaksin’s medical records and summoned 20 witnesses, including a former head of the corrections department and physicians who treated him.

Thailand’s medical council has suspended two doctors for issuing documents that contained false medical information. A prison doctor was cautioned for failing to meet medical standards in referring Thaksin for hospital treatment.

Thaksin first came to power in 2001, and developed a strong support base among voters in the north of Thailand. However he was loathed by conservatives, and has been locked in a power struggle with the military royalist establishment for decades, resulting in military coups and countless court rulings ousting or banning politicians linked with his parties.

Thaksin had retained influence even after years in exile, but his popularity has declined since his return to Thailand. The deal he made with his old military rivals when he returned was seen as a betrayal of his support base, and his political clout has since waned.

After his daughter Paetongtarn’s removal from power, Thailand’s parliament appointed Anutin Charnvirakul, a staunch royalist, as prime minister – a result that has pushed Thaksin’s party Pheu Thai into opposition.

