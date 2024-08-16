Thailand’s parliament approves Shinawatra as country's next prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The House of Representatives, or the lower house of Thailand’s National Assembly (parliament), has approved Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the Asian country’s new prime minister, according to Thairath TV, News.az reports.

The candidate secured 247 votes in her support as 128 lawmakers voted against her and 22 others abstained. Shinawatra needed to secure a simple majority of votes from the 493 members of parliament.

